TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man found unconscious on Oshawa sidewalk following 'violent' assault, police say

    A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Share

    A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a "violent" assault left him lying unconscious on an Oshawa sidewalk over the weekend, police say.

    A release issued by Durham police Tuesday said officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Simcoe Street South and Hemlock Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.

    Responding officers found a man lying on the ground, unconscious and presenting with physical trauma.

    No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have not provided a suspect description.

    Police are asking anyone with video footage, dash cam footage or information about this incident to contact D/Cst. Hartry of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles will miss Commonwealth Day service

    King Charles will miss next week's engagements to mark Commonwealth Day, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, with his wife Queen Camilla stepping in for the monarch as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News