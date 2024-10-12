TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man found dead in Whitby, police say

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (file) A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (file)
    Durham police say a man has been found dead in Whitby.

    Few details have been released about what happened with police only saying they have a large presence in the area of Des Newman Boulevard and Dundas Street West.

    “There are no concerns for public safety at this time,” police added in a post on social media.

    A Durham police spokesperson told CP24 that there were no signs of foul play at this time.

    The cause of the man’s death is not immediately known.

