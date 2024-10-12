Man found dead in Whitby, police say

Durham police say a man has been found dead in Whitby.

Few details have been released about what happened with police only saying they have a large presence in the area of Des Newman Boulevard and Dundas Street West.

“There are no concerns for public safety at this time,” police added in a post on social media.

A Durham police spokesperson told CP24 that there were no signs of foul play at this time.

The cause of the man’s death is not immediately known.