Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer after reportedly exiting broken-down vehicle on Ont. highway

A man was fatally struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning after he reportedly tried to leave a broken-down vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamilton police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.

Police said the driver of a southbound vehicle that had broken down attempted to exit the car. It is believed the man walked into live northbound traffic, they said. While crossing, he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hamilton Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation.