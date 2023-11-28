TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer after reportedly exiting broken-down vehicle on Ont. highway

    A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins) A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)

    A man was fatally struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning after he reportedly tried to leave a broken-down vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.

    In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamilton police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.

    Police said the driver of a southbound vehicle that had broken down attempted to exit the car. It is believed the man walked into live northbound traffic, they said. While crossing, he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

    The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Hamilton Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. 

