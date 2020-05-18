TORONTO -- A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot at an apartment building in Scarborough Sunday evening has been identified by police.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The first was located in the lobby of the building and was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The second was found by police on the ninth floor of the building. The victim, who has since been identified as Toronto resident Shawn Williams, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Paul Rinkoff said on Sunday night that investigators believe the shooting took place on the ninth floor.

“This is a complex scene. It involves multiple areas of the building,” he said at the time. “We’re not sure in terms of the sequence of the events, and that will form part of the investigation.”

In a news release issued late Monday morning, police said that a suspect surrendered to police on Sunday.

Toronto resident Marcus Nugent, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.