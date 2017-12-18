

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 52-year-old man has died of his injuries in hospital after losing control of his vehicle in the Scarborough Village area Sunday.

The collision happened at around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway.

According to police, a 52-year-old man was driving a 2004 Buick Rainier east on Kingston Road toward Guildwood Parkway when the vehicle mounted the centre median between eastbound and westbound traffic. The vehicle then struck a light standard and crossed to the south side of Kingston Road, mounting the curb before striking a fence and coming to rest.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said Monday.

Traffic Services is investigating the deadly crash.