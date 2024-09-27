TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dies after being pulled out of water by Toronto marina

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A man has died after being pulled out of the water by Toronto's waterfront, police say.

    Shortly after 1:25 p.m., Toronto police said they received reports of someone working on a boat going missing in the water at the Outer Harbour Marina.

    Toronto Fire Services told CTV News Toronto that they rescued one person and brought them ashore. It is unclear at this time how the man fell into the water.

    Police added that paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update shortly after 4:20 p.m., officers said he died at the hospital.

    They add that the Ministry of Labour has been notified. 

