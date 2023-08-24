Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting

A man is dead and a woman sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto paramedics say.

It occurred in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. According to Toronto paramedics, a man and a woman were both rushed to a trauma centre with critical and serious injuries, respectively.

In an update, police said the male victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Police say a suspect fled the scene on foot. No description has been released.

A firearm was also found at the scene, police say.

The intersection of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West is closed. Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.