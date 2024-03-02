TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dead following Friday afternoon crash in East Gwillimbury

    A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    One man has died following a two-vehicle collision that happened in East Gwillimbury Friday afternoon.

    According to York Regional Police, the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. in the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area.

    Police say that an adult male succumbed to injuries at the scene.

    Police have not indicated any charges at this point.

