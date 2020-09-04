Advertisement
Man dead following fire at North York apartment building
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 12:02PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 12:22PM EDT
A man who fell off the balcony of a North York apartment building following a fire on Friday morning has died. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man who fell off a balcony after a fire broke out at a North York apartment building on Friday morning has died, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Roanoke Road and Underhill Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Police say the building was evacuated as a result of the fire, which has since been put out.
The death was originally being investigated as a suspicious incident, but Toronto police say that is no longer the case.
Roads in the area have been closed off.
This is a developing story. More to come