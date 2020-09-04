TORONTO -- A man who fell off a balcony after a fire broke out at a North York apartment building on Friday morning has died, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Roanoke Road and Underhill Drive at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Police say the building was evacuated as a result of the fire, which has since been put out.

The death was originally being investigated as a suspicious incident, but Toronto police say that is no longer the case.

Roads in the area have been closed off.

This is a developing story. More to come