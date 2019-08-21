

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





The homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in North York that left a man dead on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called around 9:08 p.m. in the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road, west of Jane Street, for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters that a vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree after the driver was shot by a person in another vehicle.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information have been released.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling south on Weston Road.

Weston Road will be closed in both directions for investigation.

"The Toronto police takes this (shootings) very seriously," said Gotell.

He said police are working very hard to investigate these shootings and determine suspects.

Police are also trying to locate and arrest people who have guns to get get them off the streets so they're not hurting the public.

"We've done a lot," said Gotell. "We've seized a lot of guns... in the city of Toronto right now which is a good thing because every gun we get off the street is one less person that could potentially be hurt or killed."

He said he have reassured people that police is doing everything they can to keep their communities safe.