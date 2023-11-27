TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dead after shooting in Grimsby: police

    A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

    A man died after a shooting in Grimsby, Ont. on Monday, Niagara Regional Police say.

    It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive.

    Police arrived on scene to find an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers said they provided medical attention before paramedics took the victim to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police did not provide any suspect details or further details about the victim.

    Detectives with Niagara police's homicide unit are still conducting their investigation.

    Officers said there is no "continued" risk to public safety.

    Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the lead detective at 905-688-411, opt. 3, ext. 1009103, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

