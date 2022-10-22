Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto on Oct. 22, 2022, according to police. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A man is dead following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto on Oct. 22, 2022, according to police. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton