Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Queen Street and Augusta Avenue, at around 12:49 a.m.
Police said multiple shots were heard by witnesses.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with injuries outside on the ground.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating.
No suspect information has been released.
Numerous evidence markers have been placed at the scene by police.
A bullet hole could be seen through the window of a Wendy's restaurant, located near the scene at Queen Street and Denison Avenue.
Another bullet hole was observed in the passenger side door of a vehicle in the area. The vehicle has since been towed away.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
