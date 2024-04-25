Man dead after reported push from downtown balcony: Toronto police

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to Church and Shuter streets at around 11:58 p.m. for an unknown trouble call.

They said there were reports that a man was pushed from a balcony. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead police said.

Four suspects — two male and two female — are currently outstanding, police said. No suspect descriptions are currently available.