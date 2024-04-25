TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dead after reported push from downtown balcony: Toronto police

    Yellow police tape cordons off an elevator at a rental building near Church and Shuter streets Thursday April, 25, 2024, a day after someone died following a fall from a balcony there. (CTV News Toronto) Yellow police tape cordons off an elevator at a rental building near Church and Shuter streets Thursday April, 25, 2024, a day after someone died following a fall from a balcony there. (CTV News Toronto)
    Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.

    Police said they were called to Church and Shuter streets at around 11:58 p.m. for an unknown trouble call.

    They said there were reports that a man was pushed from a balcony. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead police said.

    Four suspects — two male and two female — are currently outstanding, police said. No suspect descriptions are currently available.

