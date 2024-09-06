Three suspects charged in carjacking, string of GTA home invasions targeting luxury cars

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and carjackings which took place in the GTA over the past month or so and targeted luxury vehicles, police say.

The first incident occurred on July 31. Police said two suspects approached a victim who was parked in his driveway, threatening him with a knife and demanding his keys. They then drove off in his vehicle.

Then on Aug. 23, police said, two suspects smashed through a glass door panel in order to break into a home. Once inside, they found car keys, went to the garage and then reversed the victim’s vehicle through the garage door, ripping it off as they drove away, according to police.

Investigators said that between Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, there were a number of other break-ins which saw suspects use large rocks or bricks to smash through the glass area on front doors in order to get into homes and search for keys.

If they could not quickly find the keys, police said, they would flee back to their vehicle. Police said that in one instance, the suspects used a smoke bomb or fire extinguisher to distract their victims.

The Toronto Police Hold Up Squad eventually identified three suspects in connection with the incidents, and officers executed search warrants at three addresses and one vehicle on Sept. 4. During those searches, police said, they found a knife, car keys, and cash and recovered a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLS and a stolen Lamborghini Gallardo.

Three suspects are now facing charges in connection with the break-ins and carjacking.

Almira Birkan, 19, of North York, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Bilal Abdelmouniim, 20, of Scarborough and Naz Tokhi, 20, of Toronto were also arrested.

Both men are facing a list of charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, breaking and entering with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.

All three were scheduled to make appearances for bail hearings on Sept. 5.