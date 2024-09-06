Three suspects charged in carjacking, string of GTA home invasions targeting luxury cars
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and carjackings which took place in the GTA over the past month or so and targeted luxury vehicles, police say.
The first incident occurred on July 31. Police said two suspects approached a victim who was parked in his driveway, threatening him with a knife and demanding his keys. They then drove off in his vehicle.
Then on Aug. 23, police said, two suspects smashed through a glass door panel in order to break into a home. Once inside, they found car keys, went to the garage and then reversed the victim’s vehicle through the garage door, ripping it off as they drove away, according to police.
Investigators said that between Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, there were a number of other break-ins which saw suspects use large rocks or bricks to smash through the glass area on front doors in order to get into homes and search for keys.
If they could not quickly find the keys, police said, they would flee back to their vehicle. Police said that in one instance, the suspects used a smoke bomb or fire extinguisher to distract their victims.
The Toronto Police Hold Up Squad eventually identified three suspects in connection with the incidents, and officers executed search warrants at three addresses and one vehicle on Sept. 4. During those searches, police said, they found a knife, car keys, and cash and recovered a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLS and a stolen Lamborghini Gallardo.
Three suspects are now facing charges in connection with the break-ins and carjacking.
Almira Birkan, 19, of North York, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
Bilal Abdelmouniim, 20, of Scarborough and Naz Tokhi, 20, of Toronto were also arrested.
Both men are facing a list of charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, breaking and entering with intent, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.
All three were scheduled to make appearances for bail hearings on Sept. 5.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Teen accused of killing 4 at Apalachee High is set to appear in court. His father was also arrested
The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting four people at his high school in Georgia was expected to make his first court appearance Friday, a day after his father was also arrested for allowing his son to have a weapon.
American company, Russian propaganda: New Kremlin tactic reveals escalating effort to sway US vote
Russia has long sought to inject disinformation into U.S. political discourse. Now, it's got a new angle: paying Americans to do the work.
Inside the Georgia high school where a sleepy morning was pierced by gunfire
It was the middle of second period at Apalachee High School, and the boy who few knew slipped out of his algebra class in J Hall again. That didn't strike his fellow students as unusual.
Jacob Hoggard seeking to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same
The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Canadians hearing the voices of Afghan women
Canadians advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls are asking the world to lend an ear to their voices and a helping hand to those being stripped of their rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
-
Two Montreal children struck in separate accidents, prompting calls for greater vigilance
Two close calls have left communities shaken on opposite sides of the city of Montreal. In Ahuntsic, a six-year-old was struck by a school bus driver this morning. In Ville Marie, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV under similar circumstances.
Ottawa
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
'Slow-moving' weather system could bring 30-45 mm of rain to Ottawa tonight and Saturday
Environment Canada says a "slow-moving weather system will bring a soaking rain" to Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with 20 to 30 mm of rain tonight and another 10 to 15 mm on Saturday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Province approves City of Ottawa's plan for $37.5M in housing funds
The initial announcement that Ottawa had broken ground on 10,313 new housing units in 2023 was made in April, but the City had to submit an investment plan to the province for approval, detailing how it would spend the money. The plan was approved on Aug. 13, meaning the cash will soon be in city coffers.
Northern Ontario
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Nipissing University centre closes following investigation into social media post
Nipissing University says it’s saddened by the decision to permanently close the student-led The Equity Centre following the completion of a third-party, independent investigation.
Kitchener
-
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
London
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Canada’s first No Name grocery store opens in LaSalle, Ont.
The sound of product scanning was prominent on the first day of the new No Name grocery store at the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.
-
Green Day’s Detroit concert takes a 'Holiday' after drone disruption
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation after a drone interrupted Green Day's concert in Detroit on Wednesday night, briefly halting the show.
Barrie
-
Seven Grandfather Teachings art competition and exhibition in Orillia
An Indigenous art competition and exhibition reflects the Seven Grandfather Teachings in Anishnaabe culture.
-
Suspended G1 driver faces criminal charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust: OPP
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Yonge Street in Midland, which led to the seizure of a large amount of street drugs, cash, and weapons and resulted in criminal charges.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate
A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
Carbon tax, inflation, crime debated at Elmwood Transcona by-election forum
An all party forum attracted three of the six candidates in the Elmwood Transcona by-election, where the hopefuls were pressed on crime, the cost of living, and climate change.
Atlantic
-
One dead, one injured, suspect still at large in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP confirmed one person is dead and another is injured after an emergency alert was issued for the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area, near Neguac, N.B. on Thursday.
-
Gas prices fall across the Maritimes
The price of gas has decreased across the Maritimes for a third week in a row.
-
Heavy rainfall expected for most of the Maritimes Saturday, with highest amounts in western N.S.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for several areas across the Maritimes this weekend.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
-
'Don't do it': New study shows harms should Alberta expand online gambling options
The author of a new report is warning the Government of Alberta against expanding online gambling in the province.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV Calgary's newscast for Sept. 5, 2024, right here
With Thursday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted, we've put together a special online edition for you.
-
Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's Green Line letter
The fallout from the province's decision to stop funding Calgary's Green Line construction has turned into a personal and political battle between some city councillors and Alberta's transportation minister.
-
'It's remarkable!': Meteorite captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Regina
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'Pure annoyance': Cricket infestation taking over south Sask. farm
James Schiller says crickets are taking over his farm southwest of Regina.
-
Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan opens up major fundraising campaign to general public
The Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan has opened up a major fundraising campaign to the general public in hopes of finding the cure for dementia.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
-
Dutch elm disease cases grow in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon wants help from the public in stopping the spread of Dutch elm Disease.
Vancouver
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Ambulance diversions underway as Royal Columbian Hospital attempts smoother tech transition
British Columbia has spent years planning and implementing a purely digital medical record system for the province's hospitals – and one of the largest is now sending away some patients as it attempts a smoother transition than its peers.
-
B.C. reverses course on changes to school tube-feeding program after backlash from family
Jaxton Tory did not get to start Grade 6 with his peers in Ladner, B.C., this week, due to his diet.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.