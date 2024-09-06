Man arrested after 5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Toronto

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in East York injured five people on Friday morning.

Police say three vehicles collided at around 4:25 a.m. near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

In total, paramedics say they transported five adults to hospital – three with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

Police say one of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving before being transported to hospital.

Drivers are being advised of delays as roads in the area are closed for the investigation.