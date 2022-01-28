A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics added that a second person was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.