Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Friday, January 28, 2022 6:52PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Islington and The Queensway.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Paramedics added that a second person was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.