TORONTO
Toronto

Man dead, 2 women critically injured after shooting in Caledon: paramedics

One man is dead and two women were critically injured in a shooting in Caledon on Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Paramedics say one person is dead and two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Caledon late Monday night.

It happened on Mayfield Road, near Airport Road, at around 11:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the man's cause of death "cannot yet be confirmed."

"Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times," the statement read.

"The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence."

The OPP's criminal intelligence branch, forensic identification services unit, and Caledon crime unit are all involved in the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. 

