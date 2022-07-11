Man critical after being assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre restaurant

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault at a restaurant at Scarborough Town Centre Monday evening.

Toronto police were called to the busy shopping complex shortly after 6:30 p.m.

According to police, one man violently attacked another.

Passersby came to the victim’s aid, police said, and he was subsequently transported to hospital.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 30s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two people are in custody while another is outstanding, police said.

It is not clear what prompted the attack.