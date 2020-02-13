DUNNVILLE, ONT -- Provincial police in southern Ontario say they've charged a man with impaired driving after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night in Dunnville.

They say two pickup trucks collided, leaving one person unresponsive and trapped in their vehicle.

Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle after detecting signs of alcohol impairment when speaking with him.

A 60-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.