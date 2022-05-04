Man charged with first-degree murder in North York shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in North York earlier this year.

On Feb. 19, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive, at around 1:15 a.m.

There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police.

Officers arrived and located a man shot outside an establishment.

Police commenced life-saving measures but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, of Toronto.

Police say Joshua Olson, 30, seen in this undated photo, was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

On Wednesday, police said a man had been taken into custody for the shooting.

John Cruz-Barros, 25, of Toronto was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was set to appear in court today.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).