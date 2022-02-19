Advertisement
Man dead after overnight shooting in North York
Published Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:44AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:44AM EST
A man is dead following a shooting in North York Saturday morning.
Toronto’s homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in North York overnight.
Police responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive on Saturday at around 1:15 a.m.
There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police..
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Homicide has taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.