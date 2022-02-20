Toronto police have identified the 30-year-old man fatally shot in North York on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 1:15 a.m.

Police said officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside an establishment.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified him as Toronto resident Joshua Olson. He is the city's 14th homicide victim of the year.

Police have not released any suspect information but are asking those who were in the area at the time of the incident or businesses that have security camera footage to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).