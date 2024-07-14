Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 2 people fatally shot in Oshawa

A 30-year-old man from Oshawa is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a man and a woman were fatally shot in that city on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street, which is north of Rossland Road West and east of Thornton Road North.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area shortly after 12:30 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters on Saturday that responding officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, identified by police as 42-year-old Patrick Montgomery, was taken by ambulance to a nearby high school, where an Ornge ambulance was waiting to airlift him to a Toronto hospital. He died during transport, she said.

While on the scene, police learned about another scene at a residence a few metres away.

Bortoluss said officers attended that area and located a 42-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The victim, who has since been identified as Andrieana Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Gordon, 30, of Oshawa, was taken into police custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Gordon has been held for a bail hearing.

Police said that the accused knew the victims, but said that the motive for the murder remains under investigation.

The fatal double shooting was “not a domestic-related incident,” Bortoluss said, adding that there is no threat to public safety.

“Our thoughts right now are with those that have been impacted by the tragedy, and we hope to provide you information in the coming days,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact Det. Dorego of DRPS’s Homicide Unit at 905-579-1520, ext. 5319, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar