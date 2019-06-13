

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a young child at a home daycare in Whitby.

Police said they began an investigation after allegations were brought forth against a suspect by a female victim who was four years old at the time of the incident.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred at a daycare center on Catkins Crescent between February 2018 and June 2018.

Investigators say the suspect lived at the residence at the time.

A suspect identified by police as Whitby resident Christopher Benson has been charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and making sexually explicit material available-under 14.

Benson has been held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say they want to ensure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously.