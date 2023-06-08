Man charged in connection with Oshawa machete attack

A 44-year-old man is facing several charges following a machete attack in Oshawa last week.

The incident happened on June 7 near Bond Street East and Simcoe Street North.

Durham Regional Police Service said officers were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. There, they found a male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim, only identified by police as a 49-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital. He is now recovering.

The suspect fled to a nearby apartment after the incident. Police said officers contained the unit and arrested him without incident.

Duane Fedee, of Oshawa, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carry concealed weapon, and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Dellipizzi of the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-579-1520, ext. 2766, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.