

Katherine DeCklerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run at a streetcar stop in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

According to police, a black SUV mounted the curb near College Street and Spadina Avenue around 2 a.m., striking a glass TTC shelter and a man standing nearby.

A 21-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene of the crash. The SUV was later found by investigators on Monday, less than a day after police released a description of the vehicle.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Julian Clarke has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Clarke’s whereabouts on Sunday to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.