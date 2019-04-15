

CTV News Toronto





The SUV believed to be involved in a violent hit-and-run crash in downtown Toronto on Sunday has been located, police confirm.

A 21-year-old man was waiting at a streetcar stop near College Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2 a.m. when a black SUV mounted the curb and slammed into the TTC shelter.

The SUV stuck the glass shelter and the man standing nearby. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. His current condition is not known.

The vehicle, which police said left the scene after the crash, was located Monday morning, less than a day after police released a description and surveillance images of the SUV. The vehicle’s side view mirror was also reportedly located among debris at the scene.

Police have not yet identified or located the driver.

Anyone who knows anything about the crash is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.