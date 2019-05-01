

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with three robberies in Markham and King Township.

York Regional Police said that officers were called to a bank in the area of Ninth Line and 16th Avenue around 3 p.m. on April 30 for reports of a robbery.

According to investigators, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the area in a white pick-up truck, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, police said that officers spotted the vehicle a short time later driving on Elgin Mills Road, near Kennedy Road.

The money stolen from the bank was found inside the vehicle and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the suspect is also accused in a robbery at a bank near Woodbine and Steeles avenues on Feb. 27 and a robbery in King Township on March 14.

Dillon Kakanis, a resident of the Town of East Gwillimbury, has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.