    • Man charged after woman allegedly assaulted with a gun in Leslieville

    Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, is wanted in Firearm Investigation. (TPS photo) Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, is wanted in Firearm Investigation. (TPS photo)
    A 21-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a woman with a gun.

    The incident happened on March 2 in the Leslieville area, near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

    Toronto police said they responded to a call for an assault shortly before 6 p.m.

    Police told CP24 that a man and a woman got into a verbal argument.

    The man then allegedly assaulted the woman with a firearm before fleeing the scene.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Monday, police announced that Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, has been charged with multiple firearm related offences. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

