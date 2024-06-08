TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after rock thrown through window of Toronto synagogue: TPS

    Toronto police
    Toronto police have arrested and charged a man after a rock was thrown through the window of a downtown synagogue last weekend.

    A release issued by the Toronto Police Service on Saturday said the incident happened in the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West on June 1.

    On Monday,  33-year-old Jonathan Szeftel was arrested and charged with one count of mischief to religious property and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. He made his first court appearance the following day in Toronto.

    The incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police said. Their investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3500. 

