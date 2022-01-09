A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area around Lawrence Avenue and Brockley Drive, near Midland Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

According to police, a male pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver involved did not stop and fled the scene.

On Sunday, police said that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Paras Goyat has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police say the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.