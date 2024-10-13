Man charged after dead body found inside east Toronto apartment

Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man who was wanted after allegedly failing to notify authorities about a dead person inside an apartment in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Broadview and Dundas Street East on May 27, 2024.

They allege that a male suspect was aware that a deceased person was inside the apartment and that he did not notify the police.

A post-mortem exam determined that the deceased individual died of natural causes, police said.

The suspect was identified as Rejean Hermel Perron, 52, of no fixed address.

He was wanted for indignity to a human body as well as forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Perron was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a long-term supervision order resulting from a three-year sentence for forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence

Following a news conference last spring, Toronto police said they received additional information relating to the suspect and as a result, Perron was also wanted for sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.

On Sunday, Perron was arrested and charged with obstruct peace officer, improper/indecent interfere with a dead body, assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Oct. 13.

Anyone with further information about this indignity to a human body investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.