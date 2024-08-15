Man charged after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts at Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts and dresses at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burlington on multiple occasions this summer.

Halton police said they were called to the store, located on New Street, on June 25. Officers said they received report of a male in the store taking photos of unsuspecting women.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Following an investigation, the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau identified seven separate incidents of voyeurism occurring on June 25, July 8 and Aug. 7.

Investigators said the victims were unaware the photos were being taken, most of the time.

On Thursday, police arrested Mohammed Abdals El-Sheikh, of Etobicoke, and charged him with seven counts of voyeurism and one count of criminal harassment.

El-Sheikh is held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Investigators are sharing a photo of the accused as they believe there may be more victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Samantha Di Simoni at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.