Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting jogger on west Toronto path

A man from Toronto has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a person jogging in the Junction Triangle area last week.

The incident happened on March 14, just after 6 a.m., near Sterling Road and Dundas Street West.

According to Toronto police, the victim was jogging on a path in the area when a suspect approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect then fled northbound, they said.

On Sunday, Toronto resident Tibor Berki, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance on March 18.

Toronto police say they have reason to believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).