Man charged after allegedly luring 12-year-old child

A Vaughan man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as a teenager in order to lure a 12-year-old child to his home.

Police say that the victim began communicating with the 20-year-old suspect through social media in April. It is alleged that the suspect posed as a 16-year-old and sent sexually explicit images to the victim while arranging a meeting for the purpose of committing a sexual act.

Police say that on May 7 the suspect then sent a rideshare vehicle to pick up the victim and bring them to his house where they allegedly engaged in a sexual act.

“Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet contacted police and we encourage them to come forward,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

A suspect, identified as Vaughan resident Shubham Sahota, is charged with five offences, including sexual interference and luring of a child.

Police continue to investigate.