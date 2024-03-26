TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man arrested in Brampton, charged with impaired driving for the third time in 14 months

    A vehicle is towed after its driver was charged with impaired driving offences. (X/Peel Regional Police) A vehicle is towed after its driver was charged with impaired driving offences. (X/Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    A 56-year-old man has been arrested for the third time in 14 months after allegedly driving impaired in Brampton on Tuesday.

    Peel police say they received several 911 calls around noon about a driver operating a vehicle “in a manner that suggested impairment” in the area of Rutherford Road South and Steeles Avenue East.

    Officers responded and located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Police say they arrested the driver and brought him to 22 Division, where they conducted breath test.

    He allegedly blew four times the legal limit. As a result, the driver was charged with impaired driving offences.

    Police say Tuesday was the third time within 14 months that the man was apprehended for impaired driving. They did not provide further details about the previous times he was taken into custody.

    “The key takeaway message that we would like to share is for our community to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver,” Peel Regional Police Const. Richard Chin said in an email. “It really does make a difference and can save lives!”

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News