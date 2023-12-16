Man arrested following armed robbery in downtown Toronto

A man has been arrested following an overnight armed robbery in downtown Toronto.

Police say the hold-up occurred at a store on Front Street East, just east of Sherbourne Street, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife when he robbed the store and threatened an employee.

Police found and arrested a man near Gould and Victoria Streets at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.