Man arrested and charged after luring a young boy online to make child pornography: police

A man from Peterborough has been charged after allegedly sexually exploiting a youth.

According to police, a male suspect sexually lured a 13-year-old boy through Snapchat and requested sexually explicit photos of them to make child pornography.

Tyler James Croft, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with charged with luring a child under 16 to make child pornography. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Powell of Durham Regional Police Service's major crime internet child exploitation unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5545, or Crime Stoppers anonymously