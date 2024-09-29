Man arrested after woman stabbed in Scarborough home

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in a home in Scarborough, and a man has been arrested, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews received a stabbing call just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.

Officers arrived and found that a man stabbed a woman, causing serious injuries, police said.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Police have not said what the relationship of the victim is to the man in custody.