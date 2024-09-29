TORONTO
Toronto

    • One injured in Moss Park stabbing: Toronto police

    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Moss Park on Sunday Sept. 29, 2024. Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Moss Park on Sunday Sept. 29, 2024.
    One person was injured in a stabbing at Moss Park early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

    The incident occurred in the area of Sherbourne and Queen streets at approximately 7:20 a.m.

    Officers are on scene and police said they found a man in his 50s suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, and police have not released a suspect description.

    Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

