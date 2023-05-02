Man arrested after allegedly crashing car into Brampton home
A man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into the side of a home in Brampton with a child inside on Monday night.
Peel Regional Police said the driver first hit two parked cars before slamming into the side of a house at Edenbrook Hill and Bovaird drives at 11:45 p.m.
Inside the home, there was a female child who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
A male passenger in one of the cars was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver ran away limping from the scene with blood on his face. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with impaired-related offences, they said.
