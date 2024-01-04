TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto

    A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus. (Toronto Police Service)

    A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.

    Between July and October of last year, Toronto police and campus security investigated at least seven reports of voyeurism in the area of Spadina Avenue and Wilcocks Street.

    They alleged that a man loitered inside washrooms and shower areas and, in some of those instances, placed a cell phone underneath the stalls to record victims.

    Police said victims range from the age of 14 to 21 years old.

    On Thursday, Dang Pham, of Kitchener, Ont., was arrested. Police charged Pham with five counts of voyeurism and six counts of mischief.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators are sharing images of the accused as they believe there are more victims.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

