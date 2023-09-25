Man allegedly carjacks victim at gunpoint in Ajax, Ont.

Durham police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in Ajax, Ont. Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Bazin Road and Turnerbury Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim was parked on the side of the road in a white Land Rover when the suspect pointed a gun at them through the open window and demanded the keys, police said.

Officers said the suspect got into the vehicle and was last seen driving westbound on Bazin Road.

Police confirmed there were no physical injuries reported.

Officers describe the male suspect as being five-foot-eight wearing a black face mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have video footage of this incident or any additional information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.