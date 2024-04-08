TORONTO
Toronto

Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today

Umar Zameer, accused in the killing of Toronto Police Const. Jeffrey Northrup, left to right, defence lawyers Alexandra Heine, Nader Hasan, Crown attorney Karen Simone are shown in this courtroom sketch as Justice Anne Molloy and jury members look on in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Umar Zameer, accused in the killing of Toronto Police Const. Jeffrey Northrup, left to right, defence lawyers Alexandra Heine, Nader Hasan, Crown attorney Karen Simone are shown in this courtroom sketch as Justice Anne Molloy and jury members look on in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Share

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021 after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and his partner, both plainclothes officers, were in the garage to investigate a stabbing.

Zameer, who was with his pregnant wife and their young son at the time, was not involved in the stabbing.

Prosecutors allege Zameer caused Northrup’s death by making a series of manoeuvres with his car while the officers were nearby, but the defence says it was an accident and neither Zameer nor his wife knew the pair were officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

  • London's solar eclipse forecast

    When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.

  • Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft

    A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News