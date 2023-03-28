Man accused of killing teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland

The 22-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at a Toronto subway station Saturday night has been wanted in Newfoundland for almost two years, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show the accused, Jordan O’Brien-Tobin, had an arrest warrant issued in April 2021 under his name after breaking a probation order in connection with a 2020 incident.

“He stands accused of that particular offence that was filed and the warrant is active,” James Cadigan, Newfoundland police’s media relations and public communications officer, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the documents, he allegedly pleaded guilty to threatening a group of individuals on Feb 7, 2020, who the court later ordered him to stay away from in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Newfoundland police said they only became aware of the accused’s whereabouts when reports surfaced of the stabbing over the weekend. His last known address was in Scarborough, according to his arrest warrant.

O’Brien-Tobin allegedly killed a 16-year-old in an “unprovoked” stabbing. The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was sitting on a bench on the lower level of Keele Station in Toronto just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when he was attacked.

O’Brien-Tobin, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Saturday after the most recent incident.

Next steps in the case could turn to a collaboration between Newfoundland and Toronto police, if the crown attorney’s office out east pursues further actions, Cadigan explained.