Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Prince Harry was in a London court on Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton