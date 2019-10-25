TORONTO – A 26-year-old Brampton man is now facing a slew of charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman and her 18-month-old baby on Thursday morning.

At the time, police said a man approached the woman and her baby near the intersection of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue and got into an argument.

Unknown Trouble #2051322

Silver Star Blvd/Midland Ave

-man seen yelling at a woman and 18 month child

-man is then seen forcing himself into the car and driving off with them ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2019

Investigators alleged the woman and her baby were then forced into a vehicle and driven away.

The woman and child were found safe in Brampton a couple hours later.

A man, identified by officers as Nathan Burke, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the woman and the man are known to each other.

On Friday, police said Burke now faces 14 charges in connection with the investigation, including assault, threatening death and kidnapping.