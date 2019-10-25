Man accused of kidnapping woman and baby in Scarborough now facing 14 charges
Emergency crews are seen investigation an alleged abduction of a woman and her baby in Scarborough. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 2:21PM EDT
TORONTO – A 26-year-old Brampton man is now facing a slew of charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman and her 18-month-old baby on Thursday morning.
At the time, police said a man approached the woman and her baby near the intersection of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue and got into an argument.
Investigators alleged the woman and her baby were then forced into a vehicle and driven away.
The woman and child were found safe in Brampton a couple hours later.
A man, identified by officers as Nathan Burke, was taken into custody at the scene.
Police said the woman and the man are known to each other.
On Friday, police said Burke now faces 14 charges in connection with the investigation, including assault, threatening death and kidnapping.