

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a man has been arrested after a woman and child were found safe in Peel region following an apparent abduction in Scarborough.

Police said the man allegedly approached the woman and her child near the intersection of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue on Thursday morning and got into an argument.

The woman and her baby were then forced into a vehicle and driven away, police said.

The woman, baby and man were found safe in Peel region just before 10 a.m.

Police said the man was arrested at the scene. No charges have been laid.