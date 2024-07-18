TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man accused of assaulting person who caught him spray painting Palestinian and Pride flags in Toronto’s west end

    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    A 37-year-old man has been charged for allegedly spray painting Palestinian and Pride flags in a west-end neighbourhood and assaulting a person who tried to stop him.

    Toronto police said the incident, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated offence, occurred on the evening of July 9 in the area of Dupont Street and Symington Avenue.

    A man was allegedly spray painting the flags when he was caught in the act. Police said a person tried to intervene but was struck with a weapon.

    The man fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    On Thursday, a suspect was identified as Elly Goldberg-Dassas. He is facing 10 charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of trespassing at night.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News