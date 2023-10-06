Man, 61, pleads guilty to 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
WARNING: There are graphic details in the following story.
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
On Thursday, Joseph George Sutherland, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 22-year-old Erin Gilmour and 45-year-old Susan Tice, who were killed four months apart back in 1983.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Gilmour, an aspiring fashion designer, was found dead at her Hazelton Avenue apartment in Yorkville on Dec. 20, 1983. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed.
Tice, a mother of four, was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death at her home on Grace Street in the city’s Bickford Park neighbourhood.
Details of the investigation, which spanned forty years, were outlined in an agreed statement of facts submitted to the court this week after Sutherland’s guilty pleas.
According to the court documents, the homicides were investigated separately using only the “limited forensic capabilities available at the time,” including fingerprint, hair and fiber analysis, as well as blood grouping.
Through the advancement of DNA technology, police eventually linked the two murders in the year 2000 but no suspect was identified at that time.
Nineteen years later, the Toronto Police Service began using genetic genealogy to generate new investigative leads in unsolved cold cases. This new investigative technique led to a breakthrough in the case in 2021, ultimately pointing investigators to Sutherland.
A warrant was obtained to collect a sample of Sutherland’s DNA to compare it to the semen found on the bodies of Tice and Gilmour.
Officers travelled to Sutherland’s home in the small northern Ontario town of Moosonee on Nov. 23, 2022 to collect the DNA sample. Before the results came back, Sutherland reached out to a friend, who was a retired police officer, and confessed to murdering the two women during the time he lived in Toronto, the court documents read.
The friend contacted police and made arrangements for Sutherland’s arrest, which took place on Nov. 24, 2022. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Sutherland has admitted that he broke into the homes of both women, sexually assaulted them, and stabbed them to death.
Tice was alone in her home on the night of Aug. 16, 1983 when Sutherland broke in, attacked her in her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her. According to the statement of facts, there was evidence of defensive wounds, indicating that Tice fought back against her attacker. She was stabbed 13 times and her body was discovered the following day by her brother-in-law.
According to the court documents, Gilmour had just finished work on the night of Dec. 20, 1983 and had intended to return to her Yorkville apartment only briefly before heading out for the evening with a friend. When the friend returned to pick her up less than an hour later, he discovered a gruesome scene. Her apartment door was ajar, and when he walked into the bedroom, he found Gilmour’s body underneath a comforter. She had been bound and gagged and his attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. Gilmour had been sexually assaulted and stabbed twice in the chest.
There is no known evidence that the victims knew each other or that they knew Sutherland, the court documents state.
Sutherland is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Ontario man, 61, allegedly threatened to kill woman if she didn't give him $60K
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t pay him $60,000, according to York Regional Police.
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Man charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap British TV host
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Montreal
-
Sherbrooke father pleads guilty to aggravated assault on newborn
A Sherbrooke father accused of aggravated assault on his 11-day-old infant has pleaded guilty.
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in the middle of class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Soaking rain, blustery winds and colder air coming this Thanksgiving weekend
After two-and-a-half weeks of sunny days and above-average temperatures, parts of Quebec are expected to see an abrupt shift to more typical fall weather.
London
-
Human trafficking investigation leads to charges
A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.
-
Late-night crash sends two people to hospital
It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road. According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury off until after Thanksgiving long weekend
The Crown officially rested its case on Thursday after presenting the last of its evidence in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, with the jury now off until Oct. 10. Here’s what you missed.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
-
Teens in ski masks rob teen trying to sell AirPods: Police
A Guelph 17-year-old has been arrested for robbery and four other teenage boys have agreed to participate in a diversion program after an incident at a west-end school Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Espanola RIDE check nets wanted driver and $364K in fentanyl, cocaine
A Sudbury woman and Elliot Lake man are accused of dealing drugs after $364,000 in suspected fentanyl and cocaine were found during a RIDE check in Espanola.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
$55M Ottawa airport hotel going ahead without tax break
A proposed hotel will be built at the Ottawa International Airport despite city council voting against a tax break for it.
-
Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa
Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.
Windsor
-
September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate
The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.
-
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Windsor police are at the scene of what’s being described as an “active investigation” in the Walkerville area.
-
Downtown Mission to host annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday
The Downtown Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday with more than 200 people expected to attend the feast.
Barrie
-
Three workers electrocuted at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after three workers were reportedly electrocuted.
-
Orillia senior faces a variety of drug-related charges
Orillia Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia on Wednesday.
-
19-year-old man charged in rollover in Oro-Medonte that killed Barrie teen, injured others
Police arrested a young Barrie man in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Oro-Medonte in the spring.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes, diesel up ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Calgary
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Sewage flow into Winnipeg waterways significantly jumped in 2022: report
A new report from the City of Winnipeg shows that more sewage flowed into the city’s waterways last year.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
-
Gas prices plummet ahead of long weekend in B.C.
Gas prices in the Lower Mainland have dropped again ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm right through the long weekend
The gusty wind and cooler temperatures are behind us and a warming trend develops today.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.